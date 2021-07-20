Bethalto man accused of shaking 3-month-old, causing severe head injury

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A 3-month-old child remains hospitalized for a severe head injury and the infant’s father is in jail for allegedly causing the injury.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Gordon Madrey of Bethalto with two counts of aggravated battery on Tuesday.

Madrey, 21, was arrested the day prior.

According to a spokesperson for the Bethalto Police Department, officers and EMS responded to a home in the 100 block of Ashbrook on July 13 for an infant that wasn’t breathing. First responders arrived at the home within a minute of being dispatched.

The child was rushed to a St. Louis area hospital and treated for what was later determined to be a subdural hematoma.

Bethalto Police launched an investigation into the matter and believe Madrey caused his child’s injuries by violently shaking the infant.

Madrey is in custody at Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

