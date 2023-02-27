CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A Bethalto, Illinois, man is charged in connection with a horrific spate of violence over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of a woman and dog and the attempted murder of another man.

The Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jacob Kimbro Sr. with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. He remains jailed on a $2.5 million bond.

The murders occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 25, in the village of Shipman, Illinois.

Prosecutors allege that Macoupin County dispatchers took a call just before 1:30 p.m. that a man and woman had been shot at a home in the 500 block of Young Lane.

A deputy arrived at the residence and found Theresa Kimbro dead inside the home. A dog was also found shot to death. A male shooting victim was taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe Jacob Kimbro to be the person responsible for the violence. He was arrested that evening in Madison County following a standoff with authorities.

Kimbro is due back in court on March 20 for a preliminary hearing and arraignment.