MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person is dead and another seriously injured following a dog fight Saturday in Bethalto.

Bethalto police responded to a 911 call around 10:30 Saturday morning about multiple dogs “fighting and attacking people” at the Old Oak Ridge Trailer Park.

An officer found a woman who had been bitten multiple times wrestling with two fighting dogs. The officer also saw an unresponsive man on the ground and a third dog that was badly injured. The man was identified as 65-year-old Ronald Jones. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The woman was transported from the scene by EMS to a St. Louis hospital where she was being treated for multiple bites and injuries.

The cause of Jones’ death remains under investigation. There was no evidence suggesting Jones was physically attacked by the dogs.