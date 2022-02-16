Bethalto School District’s mask-optional policy goes into effect

BETHALTO, Ill. – Tuesday was the first day Bethalto School District’s new mask-optional policy went into effect for students and staff.

Last week, the district called off classes over worries about student safety as some parents planned to attend an “unmask our kids” rally near Civic Memorial High School and the school district headquarters.

At a special meeting on Monday, the school board voted in favor of making masks optional. However, masks must be worn on all school busses and they could be required in certain classrooms, situations to comply with ADA, health concerns of a staff member, or small office settings, according to a school district letter sent out to parents.

Mandatory weekly testing for unvaccinated staff ended Tuesday as well.

“We will continue with other mitigation strategies per our Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan as

well as the updated Addendum,” the letter states.