Bethalto woman gets 75 years for child sexual assault

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 38-year-old Bethalto, Illinois woman will likely spend the rest of her life in prison for sexually assaulting two minors between 2016 and 2018, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Andrea Leisgang was indicted in December 2018 on nine counts of criminal sexual assault and six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. She pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Her husband, Jeremy Leisgang, was also indicted in December 2018 with 15 counts of criminal sexual assault and 13 counts of predatory sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors said the couple sexually abused four victims—three juvenile girls and one juvenile boy—at their home beginning in 2016.

Jeremy pleaded guilty in October 2019 to four counts of criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Andrea was charged for the hands-on acts she committed against two of the four victims her husband was charged for. However, prosecutors showed she had knowledge of the acts perpetrated against the other two children.

Both Leisgangs will have to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence before being eligible for parole.

