Bi-State Development commissioners hold meeting to discuss arming MetroLink guards

ST. LOUIS – Bi-State Development Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox called a special security subcommittee meeting to discuss arming Metro security guards.

About nine months ago, Bi-State changed its policy, taking guns away from guards and saying that only police officers should be armed.

Commissioner Cox said he has always thought this was a bad idea and has trying to talk to the board about it for months.

Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach said there is a federal compact the prohibits MetroLink security guards from carrying deadly weapons.

Cox said he doesn’t know where this rule is coming from because, up until April, Metro security guards were armed. If that is a law, Cox said it can be changed; but first the board has to agree there is a problem.

“This morning I wanted to have a discussion about this policy and where does the board stand on this,” Cox said. “Do we think that it makes things safer or less safe to not have our guards armed?”

Only one other committee member agreed with Cox’s motion that Metro security officers should be armed after receiving a high-degree of weapons training. He said committee members aren’t explaining to him why they think not arming security guards is safer.

Cox thinks asking security guards to do their jobs without a weapon isn’t providing protection to the riders or the guards.

Roach said the new security plan in place is a layered approach and Metro transit is becoming safe. He is willing to look at changing things within the legal scope that he can.

Cox doesn’t know how else to have this conversation with the board after hitting what feels like another dead end.