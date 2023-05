BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville families can cool off this summer with a new splash pad. It’s located on the upper level of Bicentennial Park.

It’s open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day. All children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Do not bring any glass containers, food, alcohol, or tobacco. There will be no lifeguard or supervisor on duty, and at the first sound of thunder, you must leave the splash pad.