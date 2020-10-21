Bicyclist killed in Illinois hit-and-run; police searching for driver who fled scene

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened Sunday, Oct. 11. They are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the white vehicle involved in the accident that left the scene.

Police say three bicyclists were traveling on Illinois Route 150 westbound around 4:20 p.m. when a driver hit the group and then sped away, killing one and leaving the other injured cyclist on the roadway. The third bicyclist was not struck.

According to investigators, the vehicle is believed to be a 2010-2014 white Ford Mustang with black side-view mirrors. The vehicle may have damage to the front right bumper, front right quarter panel, and the passenger side-view mirror was broken off.

If anyone has any information about the vehicle or the crash, they are asked to contact Illinois State Police at 217-278-5000 or Crimestoppers at (217)-373-8477; online at 373tips.com.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

