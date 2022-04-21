GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A cyclist was struck at East Chain of Rocks Road at Transit Lane in Granite City, Illinois Thursday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 4:52 a.m. When Illinois State Police troopers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the roadway with serious, life-threatening injuries. No vehicle was in the area when they arrived, but through the investigation, “troopers learned a possible black SUV was involved.”

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.