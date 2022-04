ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. – A construction project is producing several loud “booms” that people are hearing in several St. Clair County towns today.

The local emergency management agency does not expect there to be any danger from the project.

You should be able to hear the noises near Dupo, East Carondelet, and Cahokia Heights. Callers tell FOX 2 that they can hear the booms across the Mississippi River in Affton.