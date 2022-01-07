Bigfoot in Illinois?: ‘Very reliable’ sighting near Sasquatch ‘hot spot’

ST. LOUIS – Bigfoot has apparently been spotted near what’s being called a “hot spot” for Sasquatch activity in Illinois.

A group called Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization reports a sighting on November 27, 2021 in Cass County. The expert spoke to the witness and calls it a ‘very reliable’ sighting.

The report says it happened near the town of Chandlerville on Route 78 near the Sangamon River.

The witness reported he saw a large animal jump into the road about 40 yards ahead of his vehicle. He says when the animal hit the road he could see very large legs spread wide with large swinging hair arms. He said it lept across the road in two jumps.

The witness says he only saw it for a few seconds but it was very large and even though it was hunched over it was nearly wider than his car. He said it blocked out the lights of the car ahead of him.

The witness says he later found out from his co-workers that other hunters, fishermen, and barge operators have reported multiple sightings in that area.

A member of the organization responded to the sighting and said his report seems very reliable. The member also said while this is the first reported sighting in Cass County, there are 13 reports in the neighboring county.

A YouTube Documentary called the “Sasquatch Theory” recently released a video about a possible sighting near the Mark Twain Forest in Missouri. This is quite some distance from central Illinois but some wondered if the two incidents could be related.