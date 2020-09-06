Biker returns to rousing welcome at a suburban Chicago pier

WINNETKA, Ill. (AP) – The Labor Day weekend bicycle ride for Otis Campbell was different from one he took in August that resulted in him being harassed and threatened by a woman for being on a Winnetka beach pier with friends.

In a now widely circulated video Campbell took of the encounter, the woman tells him to “go back to where you’re from.” He lives in Skokie.

Irene Donoshaytis has been charged with a hate crime. People at Saturday’s bike ride kept saying, “Welcome.” However, Campbell says he didn’t feel unwelcome, even after Donoshaytis accosted him. Using a microphone and speaker to make himself heard, he told cyclists their black friends get judged every day. He told them “now is the time to stand up against it.”