SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Lawmakers in Springfield are working to honor two U.S. presidents with ties to Illinois.

Ronald Reagan was born in Tampico, Illinois. Barack Obama started his political career as a community organizer in Chicago, before becoming a state senator, then U.S. senator.

A bill introduced in Springfield would honor both former presidents with a statue of each of them.

“Reagan was Republican, Obama’s a Democrat. It seems like if we had more bipartisan part of this, it might be more receptive with everyone in the house and in the Senate,” State Senator Tom Bennett shared.

State Senator Bennett explained if the bill passes, he wants to work with the capitol architect to find the best place for the statutes on the capitol grounds. There’s already a statue of Illinois’ other president, Abraham Lincoln, inside the state capitol.