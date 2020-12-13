Billie’s Kids celebrates 50 years of bringing the joys of Christmas to children

Granite City, Ill. – The Granite City Community Unit School District #9 assisted Billie’s Kids Christmas organization on Saturday to help brighten the lives of children by providing gifts and basic needs items.

Billie’s Kids Christmas delivered toys and gifts to more than 300 students.

Each child receives two gifts and a goodie bag with a hat, gloves, and a $50 Schnucks gift card.

This was a community collaboration between local merchants, businesses, GCSD9, and Granite City Foundation in conjunction with Billie’s Kids Christmas.

All donations go directly to the kids and families in GCSD9.

Since 1970, Billie Schuler, the Tri-City Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, and Billie’s Kids Christmas has helped families and children enjoy the magic of Christmas each year.

The Schuler family took over in 2011.