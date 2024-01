BELLEVILLE, Ill. – BJC HealthCare shared news of the first baby born at its hospital in 2024.

Jurnee Williams was born at 12:02 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Jurnee arrived in the world weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches.

Both Jurnee and her mother, Justice, are doing well.