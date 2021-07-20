Black smoke visible for miles following East St. Louis warehouse fire

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Black smoke could be seen billowing from across the Mississippi River late Tuesday afternoon as firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in East St. Louis.

The fire happened near the intersection of E. Broadway and N. 17th Street.

The smoke began to be noticed around 5:30 p.m., though it’s unclear exactly when the fire started.

According to the East St. Louis Fire Department, scores of tires are ablaze inside the building.

