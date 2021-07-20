Black smoke visible for miles following East St. Louis warehouse fire

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Black smoke could be seen billowing from across the Mississippi River late Tuesday afternoon as firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in East St. Louis.

The fire happened near the intersection of E. Broadway and N. 17th Street.

The smoke began to be noticed around 5:30 p.m., though it’s unclear exactly when the fire started.

According to the East St. Louis Fire Department, scores of tires are ablaze inside the building.

FOX 2 will have more on this story as details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News