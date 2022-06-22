ST. LOUIS – A company will conduct a head-impact study with a new device Wednesday in Belleville, Illinois.

In 2021, researchers in the U.S. and the UK published a study on concussions. They studied the injuries of girls and boys who played soccer. Researchers found girls were near twice as likely to suffer a concussion as boys. However, boys were pulled from games more often. Girls had to wait longer than boys to receive medical treatment.

The company Movement Interactive developed the Hiji Band, a Bluetooth-connected headband. The company said it can alert coaches and trainers more quickly when a concussion happens. The company is working with several players from the Women’s Premier Soccer League. They will use the device during practice in a head-impact study at Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville.

