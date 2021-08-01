Body found at Stookey Park near Belleville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Stookey Township Park was closed Sunday after a body was discovered on the property.

Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 block of Arlington Drive before 10 a.m. and confirmed a body was present.

Investigators turned control of the park back to local authorities just before noon. Stookey Township decided to keep the park closed for cleaning and disinfecting the area.

The body has not been identified and a cause of death was not announced.