EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The body of a Fairview Heights man was found in Jones Park Monday morning. Police say the man died from gunshot wounds.

Illinois State Police were called to the 2500 block of Argonne Drive at around 9 a.m. Monday. A park employee told police that there was a suspicious vehicle there.

Troopers found the 29-year-old man dead at the scene. There is an active investigation into the death.