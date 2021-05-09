Body found in Edwardsville identified as missing Georgia woman

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead Saturday at an intersection in Edwardsville.

According to Captain David Vucich, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the body of a woman was located at Illinois Route 143 and Goshen Road just before 5:50 a.m.

On Sunday, the woman was identified as 33-year-old Tykeisha Dixon of Roswell, Georgia. While police did not specify a cause of death, foul play is suspected based on Dixon’s injuries.

Dixon had been reported missing by family on May 8. She was said to be in the company of her husband, 39-year-old Luther Henderson Jr. of Roswell, Georgia.

Capt. Vucich said Henderson is still missing.

Investigators said there is no evidence tying either Dixon or Henderson to Madison County, Illinois.

Vucich said the Major Case Squad is working with Georgia law enforcement on the investigation.

Anyone with information on this investigation or Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-296-5544 or the Madison County Illinois Sheriff’s Office at 618-296-4433.