EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An investigation is underway after authorities discovered a body in the Mississippi River near East St. Louis on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to 100 block of Riverfront Drive around 2 p.m. Friday, then found the victim in the river. Authorities have identified Breanna E. Kincaid, 32, of Madison, Illinois, as the victim.

Additional details on what led up to authorities finding the body are unavailable. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy amid the investigation.

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.