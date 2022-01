ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday near northbound I-255 in St. Clair County.

ISP said its Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the case. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information can call agents at 618-571-4124 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.