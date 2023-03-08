FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Investigators are working to identify an individual who was found dead beneath an overpass near some train tracks in Fairview Heights.

According to a statement from the Fairview Heights Police Department, dispatchers were notified around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday of a person seen on the ground beneath the North Illinois Street overpass just past Ludwig Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the person was not only deceased, but had been dead for an extended period of time.

At present, detectives do not believe a crime was committed.

The Illinois State Police and St. Clair County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation. An autopsy will take place on Friday.