Boeing to build Navy aircraft at MidAmerica, invest $200M

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. will invest $200 million to manufacture the U.S. Navy’s latest unmanned aircraft at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. A news release provided to The Associated Press in advance indicates that state and company officials plan a Friday afternoon announcement at the airfield in Mascoutah, southeast of St. Louis.

Boeing plans to manufacture the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy’s first carrier-based unmanned aircraft. It will come out of a state-of-the-art, 291,000-square-foot facility. Construction is scheduled to start later this year and be completed by 2024. The operation will have about 150 employees.

Multiple Illinois state and local elected leaders are scheduled to be on hand for today’s announcement including Boeing executives, St. Clair County Executive Mark Kern, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. Pritzker’s office calling the announcement a major manufacturing investment creating jobs in the Metro East.

Boeing says its operations here already include manufacturing that produces components for CH-47 Chinook Helicopter, the FA-18 Super Hornet, and other defense products.

Boeing says it also has numerous flight test operations at the airport for programs including the F-15 EX Eagle II, the MQ-25 stingray, and the ET-7 ARD Hawk.