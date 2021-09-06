Boil order issued for Alton area

ALTON, Ill. – Illinois American Water issued a boil order Monday for residents living in and around Alton.

A utility spokesperson says a pump failed, causing a drop in water pressure. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 psi in any part of a community’s water distribution system, a boil order must be issued.

The order is expected to remain in place for the next 36 hours.

Any water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes. The water is okay to use for bathing, washing, and other common uses.