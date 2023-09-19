GRAFTON, Ill. – Officials have issued a boil order in Grafton, Illinois, and several nearby towns due to a loss in water pressure.

Crews are working to resolve an “important” maintenance procedure in the water distribution system for many in Jersey County. Because of that, Illinois American Water has issued a boil order for customers in the following areas:

Grafton, Illinois

Godfrey, Illinois

Elsah, Illinois

Chatauqua, Illinois

Customers who get water from the Jersey County Rural Water Company are also asked to follow the boil order.

During the boil water order, customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. However, customers do not need to boil water for bathing or washing.

According to Illinois American Water, “anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI) in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued.”

Officials have not yet determined when the current boil order might be lifted.