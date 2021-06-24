Bomb threat temporarily closes Lowe’s in Alton

FILE photo of a Lowe’s store. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ALTON, Ill. – A Lowe’s store in Alton, Illinois was forced to close early Thursday night after receiving a bomb threat.

The Alton Police Department was notified of the threat shortly after 7:20 p.m. The store is located in the 1600 block of Homer Adams Parkway.

Alton police and firefighters responded to the store and evacuated the building.

Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad canine units were called to assist with the investigation.

Authorities did not find any explosives in the store.