Bookbag and diaper giveaway in the Metro East

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Metro East Literacy Project and the Metro East Diaper Bank hosted a joint free book bag and diaper giveaway Friday.

Inside of the free bookbags were books and school supplies and the diapers ranged in sizes from preemies to adults.

The event was held at the Crossroads Centre in Fairview Heights.

The Metro East Diaper Bank is holding their first ever diaper drive on Saturday, November 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Commerce Bank located at 4400 Greenmount Crossing, Shiloh, Illinois.

They will be accepting any size diapers or pull-ups and wipes.