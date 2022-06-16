SHILOH, Ill. – You might hear some unusual noises Thursday in the Metro East, but it’s all part of a routine. Training at Scott Air Force Base will lead to occasional “boom” sounds through the afternoon hours.

The noises are expected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. A meme posted to the military base’s Facebook page indicates that the explosions are part of a training exercise. It will be at least the fifth instance of such booms in 2022, according to Facebook posts from the Scott Air Force Base.

These troops are active in the region and can be seen at many area events. They were called to help dispose of a World War II-era Japanese mortar that a Missouri family found in their yard last year.

A woman found a piece of metal sticking up in her yard. It was later identified as an old bomb. The EOD team used a robot to collect the mortar and took it back Scott Air Force Base where it was detonated.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated the booms were on Wednesday, but the training is set for Thursday.