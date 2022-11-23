BELLEVILLE, Ill. – An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Belleville.

Police arrested a 19-year-old family member in connection with the investigation, though charges have not yet been filed.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Lebanon Road. Investigators found 11-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the home. The victim is being treated for critical injuries at a St. Louis area hospital.

Investigators say the shooting might have been accidental. The Belleville Police Department is handling the case, but not seeking any other suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.