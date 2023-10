FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police are responding to an early morning burglary in Fairview Heights.

Officers arrived at the ‘Ulta Beauty’ store a little before 5:00 a.m., where our Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the glass door being partially shattered. The police and the manager of the business entered the building to investigate.

So far, there is no word on the possible suspects involved. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.