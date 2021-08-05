Bring your pup to Eckert’s to pick some peaches

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Bring your pup to Eckert’s Farm for the family farm’s first dog-centric event.

The Peaches & Pups event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14.

This event will simultaneously celebrate National Dog Month and Eckert’s pick-your-own season.

Eckert’s welcomes all leashed pups to the fields to pick tree-ripened peaches. Tickets are $12 and include a pass for one pup and one human, a doggy goodie bag, an Eckert’s dog bandana, a bag to pick two pounds of peaches, and a coupon for a free pup cup at Eckert’s Custard Shop.

“We’ve always said we welcome your entire family to the farm and our dogs are an important part of that dynamic,” says Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations.

Reservations are required for the event. Click here to make a reservation.