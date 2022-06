EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Bubba Wallace will meet with students Friday from East St. Louis schools and the JJK summer camp.

He will display his car ahead of Sunday’s race. He’s had it at McDonald’s restaurants this week. This time it will be at the McDonald’s on North 24th Street in East St. Louis from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wallace will give a brief inspirational talk and pose for photos and sign autographs.