ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A building was on fire early Thursday morning in East Carondelet, Illinois.

Fire crews were called just after 4 a.m. to extinguish a fire on Westview Farms Lane. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. No one was injured.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.