JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – The arrest of a pair of home burglary suspects in rural Illinois over the weekend led authorities to locate and apprehend a fugitive from Iowa.

According to Jersey County Sheriff Nicholas Manns, the incident took place Sunday morning in the village of Fieldon.

A homeowner, who was out of town, contacted the sheriff’s office to report a burglary after seeing people in his residence.

The first deputy arrived to see two people flee in a stolen car. A third person was detained at the scene. Another deputy attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the suspects sped onto Highway 100 before eventually crashing off the roadway. The two suspects ran off into a wooded area.

While inspecting the rest of the home to make sure the residence was clear, another deputy injured himself in the attic and had to be flown to a St. Louis area hospital. The deputy was eventually released and is recovering at home.

Meanwhile, law enforcement from Grafton, Jerseyville, and the Illinois State Police helped locate and arrest the two suspected burglars, identified as Cody Wells and Dawn Phillips.

Sheriff Manns claims deputies were led to an apartment in Delhi, Illinois, where they arrested David Wells, 50, who was identified as a fugitive from Iowa. Deputies discovered stolen property in the home, such as watches, jewelry, bracelets, and necklaces, as well as unspecified drug paraphernalia.

Manns said the older Wells had outstanding warrants for parole violation, aggravated assault of a police officer, and failure to register as a sex offender.

The Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Cody Wells, 30, with residential burglary, aiding and abetting possession or sale of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing police, criminal damage to property ($500 – $10,000), and theft ($500 – $10,000).

Phillips, 43, was charged with residential burglary, aiding and abetting possession or sale of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property ($500 – $10,000), and theft ($500 – $10,000).