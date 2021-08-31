Bus driver shortage could give some Granite City students excused absences

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A school bus driver shortage is impacting the morning commute for some Illinois students.

The school bus company contracted to Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is working to re-evaluate its current routes, but they’re not willing to risk having students wait for buses that may not arrive.

For the rest of this week, they’ll only be providing buses for certain ages.

The school district said in a press release that today through Friday transportation will only be provided for all Kindergarten through 4th-grade students, and K-12 special education door-to-door students.

All 5th through 12th-grade students without transportation will be granted an excused absence and will be allowed to make up any and all work.

The school district said it will continue to work with the Illinois Board of Education to find a solution.