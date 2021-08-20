Business dispute leads to stabbing in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A business argument became violent Friday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The owner of R and R Glass got into an argument a few weeks ago at his business with another man. The men met again Friday morning just after midnight.

The other man stabbed the business owner in the neck. He also showed a handgun.

The victim ran to another business for help. The attacker got away.

Business owner stabbed overnight in Cahokia Heights details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. pic.twitter.com/4YOcjdxw6P — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 20, 2021

