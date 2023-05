CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – More drainage help is on the way to Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The city signs a partnership agreement Wednesday with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They’ll share costs for sewer improvements.

Most of the $4.6 million project will be paid with federal funds. Cahokia Heights had severe flash floods last July.

It was partially blamed on the city’s outdated waste water drainage system.