Cahokia Heights home catches fire two days in a row

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Thursday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The fire started in the 400 block of Garrison Avenue just before 5 a.m. Flames were seen coming out of the roof of the one-story home.

Neighbors told FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell that the house also caught on fire Wednesday. The fire department was able to quickly put that fire out.

The cause of both fires is unknown at this time.

