CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Neighboring homes were on fire in Cahokia Heights, Illinois Friday morning.

The fire started at a home on Lauralee Drive at about 6:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. The roof was covered in flames for a time. The home next door caught fire at about 6:50 a.m. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control by about 7:15 a.m.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was inside these homes when the fire started. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.