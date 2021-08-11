Cahokia Heights neighbors keep vacant house fire from spreading

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Neighbors worked together Wednesday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois to keep flames from a house fire from spreading to other homes.

The fire started at a vacant home located in the 1700 block of Parklane Drive at about 4:45 a.m.

The woman living in the house next door was worried the fire was going to spread to her house. She then got pots and pans, filled them with water, and started throwing the water on the flames ahead of firefighters arriving. A man who lives in the neighborhood noticed the fire and noticed the woman struggling to fight the fire. He then got his garden hose and helped her.

The neighbors had success keeping the flames from spreading to other homes.

Authorities told FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell that just last week people were renovating the home in order to prepare it for potential renters.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene they also worked to keep the fire from spreading to the home next door.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.