CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia Fire Department and the Prairie Du Pont Fire Department were on the scene. Officials said the fire started in a bedroom. No one was injured. The Cahokia Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

