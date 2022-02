CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A mother and son were found murdered in Cahokia Heights, Illinois Sunday morning.

Police said 76-year-old Esther Cummings and her 48-year-old son Ronnie were found shot to death inside their home on Calvin Boulevard. Police have a person of interest in custody. They are not saying whether they believe he killed the victims.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.