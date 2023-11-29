CAHOKIA, Ill. –Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Thanksgiving homicide. They are looking for Scorian Cortez Johnson Jr., 21, of Granite City, Illinois and Michael T. Hunter, 20, of Belleville, Illinois. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Police were called to the 300 block of Adele Street on November 23 at around 4 p.m. They found two teens with gunshot wounds inside a stolen black sedan.

One of the victims, showing signs of life, was taken to a hospital. He died later from his injuries.

Police attempted to find a suspect using police dogs but were unable to find anyone in the area. The Illinois State Police are also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about their location should call Cahokia Heights Police at 618-825-2681