Cahokia Heights to use all American Rescue Plan funds on sewer issues

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The mayor of Cahokia Heights, Illinois addressed flooding and sewer issues Thursday that have plagued the area for years.

Mayor Curtis McCall Jr. vowed to use all of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds to repair sewers. That amounts to nearly $2.8 million.

The announcement comes after the city’s request for a $22 million FEMA grant was rejected.

< about 3 years ago one of the cities that was partof the merger was named by usa today as the poorest city in america. now if we cant qualify for a grant who in the hell can?>

Cahokia Heights was formed in May when three cities with flooding issues merged. In addition to Cahokia Heights’ $3 million to make repairs, Mayor Curtis McCall Jr. is also requesting that St. Clair County and the state of Illinois pay out another $19 million for the project.