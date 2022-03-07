Cahokia Heights woman sentenced for ID theft

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 29-year-old Cahokia Heights woman will spend more than a year in federal prison for her role in an identity theft scam.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jasmine Davison and three co-conspirators used stolen names and Social Security numbers to set up cell service accounts at Sprint stores in southern Illinois.

They used that stolen info to acquire cellphones without paying for them and resold the phones to other cell stores for cash.

Prosecutors said Davison and the group ran their scam from 2015 to 2018.

Davison was sentenced to 18 months for aggravated identity theft. She’s the third person to be sentenced in the case.

On Feb. 18, 2021, Michael Henderson was sentenced to 24 months and 1 day in prison. Kyetia Hines was sentenced on May 5, 2021, to serve 28 months; four of those months will run concurrently with a prior sentence. The final member of the conspiracy, Antoinette Davis, is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.