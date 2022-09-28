CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Cahokia High School is on lockdown Wednesday.

This comes after they’ve received a threat via airdrop three times this week. The first came on Monday, then again Tuesday, and now on Wednesday. FOX 2 was notified of Wednesday’s lockdown at about 1 p.m.

Cahokia School District Superintendent Arnett Harvey said the high school is on a soft lockdown. School is still in session. Personnel from the Cahokia Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department are on campus. They are working to find out who has been sending these threats.

