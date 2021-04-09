Cahokia laundromat murder: Video shows ‘person of interest’

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Investigators are searching for a person of interest after a man was found shot to death at a Cahokia laundromat. The Major Case Squad of St. Louis has released a video to help identify the person.
Officers from the Cahokia Police Department were called to the Best Wash Laundry Mat at 1907 Camp Jackson Road on Wednesday at around 9:30 pm for reports of shots fired. They found Ramonte Randolph, 30, lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
Randolph’s family has been notified about the death. Police are now working on catching the killer.
Please call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248 with any information that could assist help investigators. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.