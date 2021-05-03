Cahokia man in his 80s stuck by stray bullet while at home

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Some residents in a Cahokia neighborhood are on edge after learning an elderly man was struck by a stray bullet and wounded overnight.

Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots around 3 a.m. Monday.

The victim, a man in his 80s, was inside his home in the 1300 block of St. Stephen Drive when he was hit by a bullet.

“I woke up out of my sleep with gunshots; a lot of them,” said Caroline Grandberry. “The man got shot in the chest. I think he was sitting in the living room watching TV.”

The victim’s neighbors heard the gunfire and say they heard at least 10 gunshots.

“You hear gunshots on a regular. It sounds like cannons was going off,” Grandberry said.

You could see the bullet holes in the window and siding on the victim’s home as of Monday afternoon. Police say they’re still searching for the shooter. Detectives have not said where the gunfire came from.

Residents say the man was an innocent victim and would like for the violence to end.

The victim’s family members say he had to undergo surgery Monday morning. There’s been no word on his condition.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.