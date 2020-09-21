Cahokia Mounds interpretive center announces fall hours

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Officials at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site say the interpretive center will be open Thursdays through Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The remains of the most sophisticated prehistoric native civilization north of Mexico are preserved at Cahokia Mounds, near Collinsville. The grounds at Cahokia Mounds will remain open daily from dawn to dusk.

Special events this fall include the annual artifact identification day on Sept. 27 at the interpretive center and a hike on Oct. 17. Reservations are required for both events.

